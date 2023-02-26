Of Salvatore Riggio

Karius, Newcastle goalkeeper, boyfriend of Diletta Leotta, Dazn journalist, hasn’t played an official match since February 28, 2021. The love letter: «Your strength made me fall in love with you. Now I want the happy ending of the fairy tale”

A few hours before the Carabao Cup final between Newcastle and Manchester United, Diletta Leotta wrote a real love letter to Loris Karius, her boyfriend. The German goalkeeper of the Magpies is back in the starting lineup after two years in the challenge that his fans have been waiting for a lifetime. In an official match, he hasn’t played since 28 February 2021, since the 1-1 draw between his Union Berlin and Hoffenheim. Today, Sunday 26 February, Diletta Leotta will be in London, at Wembley stadium, to be close to him and to collect some special images for Dazn, which will broadcast the match. «Dear Loris, I’d like to write you this letter tomorrow, or after, once the game that brings you back to the field after these two endless, painful and incredible years is over.

The sad nights Right now I stop being the Beloved you know and, like in Charles Dickens’ Christmas Carol, I put on the clothes of the “ghost of the past” to make you turn around and realize the road you’ve come up to here. And again: «The days spent believing in your dream, loving it, holding it in your hands until you grab it and then, brutally, having it torn away. The sad nights, the lump in the throat and the bad thoughts behind that mistake that kept you away from the competition for two years, but not from your greatest passion. That green field that makes millions of children dream every day. Thanks to your team and the strength that you have transmitted to each other. Sure, we don’t deny it, the blow was hard, however, you taught me, life is 10% what happens to you and 90% how you decide to react. And you have decided to build your future by embracing change and working even harder to be there again, to be at the forefront, once again, proud of you “, continues the letter, in which Diletta Leotta refers to the disastrous evening of Kiev in 2018, when Liverpool lost the Champions League final against Real Madrid due to some of his ducks. See also The integration of sports and education has yielded great achievements in the provincial games for high-tech students

The disastrous evening in Kiev In one he threw the ball at Benzema (1-0) and in the other he was unable to hold back a far from irresistible shot from outside the area by Bale (3-1). «That’s why from the first moment we met first of all I admired your strength and courage. You told me about your long journey of rebirth and the strength with which you believe in who you are made me fall in love with you. Sometimes taking a step back helps to take a better run-up and I’m sure this run-up will lead you and the whole team to take flight. Nobody deserves it like that. As a child I have always loved fairy tales and I can’t wait to read this happy ending. With love, Beloved.” Now the ball passes to Karius, who will take the field at 17.30 to challenge Manchester United, who on Thursday 23 eliminated Barcelona in the round of 32 of the Europa League. They try to be protagonists again.