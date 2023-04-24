Dillon Brooks: Portrayed as a bad player, that’s why they kicked me

Memphis Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks thinks he was portrayed by the media as “evil” and this also led to his ejection in Game 3 against the Lakers.

Brooks said he never received an explanation from the referee regarding his sending off.

“The media paints me as a bad player, the fans paint me as a bad guy and so I look like a different person than I really am,” Brooks said.

“You think I tried to punch LeBron James in the testicles on purpose. I play basketball. I am a basketball player. If you really think he did it intentionally that means you think of me as that kind of person,” Brooks added.

The Grizzlies player will not be suspended for Game 4 against the Los Angeles Lakers.

For Brooks it was the third expulsion of the season, he writes ESPN.