Dillon repeating Clay tragedy? Crazy provocation or achievement? Can James interpret the new greatness at the age of 38? – yqqlm

Dillon Brooks calls LeBron James ‘old’ after Grizzlies’ Game 2 win over Lakers: ‘I poke bears’

LeBron James is the scoring leader in NBA history, four regular season MVPs, four championship winners, and a 19-time All-Star. But for Dillon Brooks of the Grizzlies, LeBron is getting old.

After the Grizzlies defeated the Lakers in the second game, Dillon fired on James, “He is too old, I deliberately provoke him, I don’t respect anyone, unless he can score 40 points on me.”

In fact, James took the initiative to provoke this war of words. With 8:06 left in the third quarter, James and Dillon exchanged trash talk. At that time, the Lakers fell behind by 20 points at one point, and James led the team to close the gap. After Dillon got his fourth foul, according to his description after the game, James said to him at that time, “Your foul is too stupid.”

Dillon was waiting for this moment. “I’ve been waiting for him to spray me. When I fouled for the fourth time, he wanted to say something.”

Not only that, Dillon also looks forward to James continuing to talk trash in the next series, “I look forward to him (talking trash), the fourth game, the fifth game.”

Of course, Dillon’s challenge to James after the game was more than that. He output crazily, “He is no longer at the level when Cleveland and Miami won the championship. I mean, it will be more difficult to defend against James at that time. He has been consuming him throughout the series, and more confrontation and collisions can consume his physical strength better.” He also said, “Of course I respect him, he is a legend, but when he is on the court, for me He’s just an average basketball player.”

klein tragedies

The last person who verbally humiliated James in the playoffs was Klay Thompson of the Warriors. After Game 4 of the 2016 Finals, Klay mocked James as a softie with a fragile heart. He said to James, ” The NBA is a man’s league.”

James turned even a small contempt into historic revenge. After Clay finished speaking, James scored 41 points in the fifth and sixth games respectively. In the tiebreaker, he sent a triple-double and finally led The Cavaliers staged the first 1-3 comeback in the history of the Finals.

Is Vengeance Zhan online?

So, everyone is waiting for James to stage revenge drama again. In this rematch with the Grizzlies, he made 12 of 23 shots and scored 28 points. He also had 12 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal and 1 block. He made 1 of 8 shots from outside the three-point line. His performance was not outstanding.

However, what is interesting is that when facing Dillon’s defense in this battle, James made 6 of 10 shots. In this round of the series, facing Dillon, James made 11 of 18 shots in two games, 3 of 7 three-pointers, and scored 26 points. 4 assists and no turnovers.

Back at home, it’s time for James to use actions to shut up Dillon and win respect. In his career, there have been 28 40+ performances in the playoffs.

In addition, in Dillon’s career, there were 19 people who scored 40+ on his head before, including Adelaide (2 times), Lu Wei, Kemba Walker, CJ McCollum, George, Harden (3 times) times), Booker (2 times), Jaylen Brown, LeVert, Wiggins, Edwards, Curry (2 times), Irving, Lillard. Will James make it to this list?

The playoffs are a stage for interpretation of greatness. If James wants to become the best in history, he needs to continue to achieve himself on such a stage. Does he have the opportunity to write new greatness at the age of 38? If the Grizzlies continue to use Dillon to defend him, I believe James will be very motivated in the next game. Of course, if the Lakers want to win, they need other people to stand up, but if James can perform well, he will naturally inspire and ignite his teammates.