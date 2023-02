Dilly Dong is back.

After some digression on San Remowe analyze the unstoppable flight of the Napolithe (few) Serie A teams that keep us entertained and the inevitable case Zaniolo: have we overestimated him?

ps: that’s right, we’re back and will release an episode every two weeks!

Audio Post Production: amplitude (www.amplitudo.it)

The article Dilly Dong #89 – Farewell is a possibility comes from Sportellate.it.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook