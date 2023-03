Has Italy become competitive again in Europe? Randomness or trend to take into consideration? Dilly Dong is back.

After a very satisfying European week for our teams, let’s analyze the situation of the Italians in Europe.

Happy listening:

Audio Post Production: amplitude (www.amplitudo.it)

Dilly Dong article #90 – Are we getting competitive again in Europe? comes from Sportellate.it.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook