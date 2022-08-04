Home Sports Dima team:Milan wanted to rent first and then buy Tottenham midfielder Sarndombele was recommended to Milan – yqqlm
Sports

by admin
2022-08-04 23:10
Live it on August 4. According to Di Marzio team reporter Monica Colombo, Tottenham midfielder Ndombele was recommended to Milan, and Milan also wanted to rent and buy Tottenham midfielder Sarr.

According to the report, with Sanches basically confirmed to join Paris Saint-Germain, Milan needs to seek to introduce other midfielders, and Tottenham midfielder Ndombele was recommended to Maldini and Marsala. The problem now is Ndombele’s annual salary is too high.

Milan are also interested in Tottenham’s Sarr, but they must reach an agreement with Tottenham on the transfer method. Tottenham prefer a pure loan, while Milan prefer to add an optional buyout clause.

