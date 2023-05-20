Dimarco case, the footballer’s apologies after the threats and the alliance between the ultras of Inter and Milan. Curva Nord: “We’ll explain what happened”

“We will personally explain what happened with Dimarco“. This is the message that appeared on the Instagram profile of Curve Nord dell’Inter around noon. The Nerazzurri footballer Frederick Dimarco in the night he was the victim of threats of the ultras of Milan: “Dimarco thinks about playing… or we’ll make you swallow your tongue”, reads the banner hanging under the 25-year-old’s house. In the next few hours, the Milan Public Prosecutor’s Office will open a file for aggravated threats. The writing is a clear reference to what happened after the derby in Champions won by the nerazzurri, when Dimarco sang a chorus against the “bandits”, or the Curve Sud of Milan. Soon after, however, a series of strange things happen. There are immediate apologies from the footballer himself, who wrote on social media: “” Tuesday evening after the match I let myself go to a moment of lightness. I wanted to ask Excuse me to all the Milan fans out there feel offended“. During the morning, also on Instagram, a press release from the Curva Sud appeared, accepting the apologies of the footballer. Then the message from the Inter ultras, who don’t defend the player but seem to support the behavior of their Rossoneri “colleagues”. So much so that he had to “explain” to Dimarco what happened in a meeting.

Read Also Extortion, attempted murder, injuries: who are the fans who have scolded Milan. But Salvini: “There are more important things to investigate”

Just before the return of the Euroderby between Inter and Milan, Daily fact he told him latest crime plots to gain control of curves of the Meazza emerged from a recent investigation by the Milan prosecutor’s office into the affairs of the Barona boss Nazzareno Calajòsaid I brought it back. The elements collected by the investigators draw a holy alliance between the ultra leaders of Inter, Milan and Juventus. And the name of also appears several times in the cards Vittorio Boy eyesformer head of the Inter curve killed on last October 29th. The press release published by the AC Milan Curva Sud should be read with this in mind: “Since Tuesday evening the Di Marco case has held sway: we understand and share the desire to rejoice and celebrate, no one has ever dreamed of banning celebrations and teasing, but in a city like Milan there are limits that don’t go never oversteppedon one side and on the other”, reads on Instagram.

Read Also The other side of the euroderby | Inter, Milan, Juventus, the holy alliance between ultra bosses: a twinning of business and crime

The Rossoneri ultras are referring to a sort of agreement, which seems to not only concern support: “Le Curve di Milano has been committed for 40 years to carrying on a covenant not to belligerencea unique case in Italy that allows you to live in the respectin the calm and in loyalty our little town. It’s one thing to tease chants and banners referring to players and clubs ‘anyone who doesn’t jump is a Rossoneri or an Interista vaffanc… etc.’, a completely different matter the choruses of mockery towards a full curve in the presence of the same (with a chorus that the same Curve Nord he hasn’t sung on purpose for months).” The reference is precisely to the chorus sung by Dimarco, the one with the line “milanista chatterone”, very widespread among Nerazzurri fans (even non-ultra fans) and one of last season’s catchphrases. However, the Curva Sud wants to underline that the choir is no longer sung in the second green ring of the Meazza.

Read Also “We’ll make you swallow your tongue”: serious threats against Dimarco after Inter-Milan. The banner under the house

Then the conclusion: “We appreciate the apologies of the player Dimarco, understanding that sometimes adrenaline and euphoria can play tricks, and we hope in the future not to witness similar scenes again, on both sides “. A clear message, to which the Curva Nord replies without contesting anything, but rather reporting that he will speak with Dimarco himself. All material for the investigators of the Digoswhich is investigating the episode, with the coordination of department anti Terrorismwhich also deals with the actions of the ultras, headed by the prosecutor Marcello Viola. Investigators are first of all trying to trace the material culprits of the banner, not signed by any ultras group, which appeared under the footballer’s house. The cameras of video surveillance could be decisive.