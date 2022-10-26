Home Sports Dimarco: “Did Barça push Viktoria? Then they could go home at the end of the first half “
The statements of the Nerazzurri player released to Sky Sport at the end of Inter vs. Viktoria Plzen

At the end of Inter-Viktoria Plzen, Federico Dimarco commented the victory to Sky Sport microphones. These are the statements of the Nerazzurri player: “We are very happy, passing a group like this is not for everyone. I think it was the most difficult group of the Champions League. Stimulus to throw Barcelona out? At the end of the first half they could go home, it was already 2-0. Pressure is part of the game, we didn’t look anyone in the face and play our game. “

“Where can we go? We have to think game by game and play it with everyone, then we’ll see where we go. Lukaku? For a striker who wanted to come back, I think that staying out for two months, coming back and scoring goals is important, a nice injection of confidence“.

