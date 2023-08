Leading up to the FIBA ​​World Cup, Lithuania defeated Georgia 104-102 in Kaunas in a closely contested match.

Although the hosts led for most of the match, Georgia managed to equalize in the final minute, but Tomas Dimsa made the decisive basket.

Toko Shengelia shone for Georgia with 30 points, while for Lithuania Jonas Valanciunas contributed 21 points and eight rebounds.

