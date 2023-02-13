Home Sports Dinamo Sassari, Piero Bucchi: Congratulations to the guys who played a good match
Sports

Dinamo Sassari, Piero Bucchi: Congratulations to the guys who played a good match

by admin
Dinamo Sassari, Piero Bucchi: Congratulations to the guys who played a good match

Here are the words of Piero Bucchi: “A beautiful and important match, because it’s the second away game against two good teams. This is a game that we certainly feared. Brescia is a team that plays well and scored a good victory the other night in the cup, so we were sure it would be a complicated match and they actually put a lot of energy into the field. We were good at taking the lead at the start and then maintaining it throughout the race. I have to congratulate the guys who made another race of depth and intelligence. Also, I saw sacrifice, defense and the desire to pass the ball. I’m happy because it’s a great satisfaction for the boys. In times of difficulty we grit our teeth. Good job, everyone. Away wins are worth double in this league. The team is in good shape.

See also  Official: Britain's richest man offers a £4.25 billion offer from Chelsea with a future investment of 1.75 billion – yqqlm

You may also like

2023 National Women’s Football Championship kicks off in...

Sports horoscope, week 13-19 February 2023

Napoli-Cremonese 3-0: video, goals and highlights

Ukraine Russia, latest war news, live | Alarm...

This “championship training class” is taught by the...

NBA, today’s results: Boston super win, Memphis still...

LaLiga: 1-0 at Villarreal, Barcelona climbs to 56...

Kansas City Chiefs win Super Bowl, Philadelphia knockout....

Super Bowl takeaways: Three reasons Chiefs beat Eagles

Short Track Speed ​​Skating World Cup in Dordrecht,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy