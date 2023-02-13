Here are the words of Piero Bucchi: “A beautiful and important match, because it’s the second away game against two good teams. This is a game that we certainly feared. Brescia is a team that plays well and scored a good victory the other night in the cup, so we were sure it would be a complicated match and they actually put a lot of energy into the field. We were good at taking the lead at the start and then maintaining it throughout the race. I have to congratulate the guys who made another race of depth and intelligence. Also, I saw sacrifice, defense and the desire to pass the ball. I’m happy because it’s a great satisfaction for the boys. In times of difficulty we grit our teeth. Good job, everyone. Away wins are worth double in this league. The team is in good shape.
Dinamo Sassari, Piero Bucchi: Congratulations to the guys who played a good match
