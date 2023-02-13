Here are the words of Piero Bucchi: “A beautiful and important match, because it’s the second away game against two good teams. This is a game that we certainly feared. Brescia is a team that plays well and scored a good victory the other night in the cup, so we were sure it would be a complicated match and they actually put a lot of energy into the field. We were good at taking the lead at the start and then maintaining it throughout the race. I have to congratulate the guys who made another race of depth and intelligence. Also, I saw sacrifice, defense and the desire to pass the ball. I’m happy because it’s a great satisfaction for the boys. In times of difficulty we grit our teeth. Good job, everyone. Away wins are worth double in this league. The team is in good shape.