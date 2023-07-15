Dinamo Sassari signs Breein Tyree

Dinamo signs Breein Tyree, 188 cm combo guard born in 1998 in the last season in Ostend in Belgium and protagonist in the Champions League. He comes from the league-Super cup double won with Filou.

AT THE COMPANY

Followed, sought, courted, strongly desired. Dinamo has its starting point guard, 188 cm born in 1998, a young, intriguing player with great potential, who chose Sassari to take flight and to be able to play at a high level. Ball Handling, personality, talent to see the basket and first step with rockets. Some have compared him to the Mini Mamba aka Andrew Goudelock, he’s just Breein from Ole Miss, a guy who loves basketball and has tremendous fun winning. In Ostend he played an excellent BCL, purebred one would say in these cases, nothing famous or established but a combo that tickles the imagination and the show.

CHAMPIONS MAN

Tyree represents a bet but an intriguing one, a 25-year-old player who has already proved to be a protagonist in BCL, giving the impression of being able to withstand the impact with Europe after a crazy four-year period at Ole Miss where he finished at almost 20 average points over his college career. 2 years of G-League with the Raptors after a fleeting appearance in the Miami Heat. He put himself on the European market starting with a springboard championship like the Belgian one which however allowed him to put himself on display also in the Champions League where he traveled with almost 18 points on average.

DOUBLE TITLE

In Belgium he won the Scudetto resulting in the DreamTeam of the championship and also winning the National Super Cup, conquering a beautiful brace. In the final against Den Bosch he made his debut with the Filou shirt scoring 35 points and dominating the match.

THE ROLE

Classic combo guard who likes to have the ball in hand, create from the dribble and finish. Explosive first step, he can be the right shoulder for a pure playmaker like Whittaker, he can also play together with Cappelletti and Gentile, he has fast hands and potentially the most dangerous offensive player of Dinamo 2023-2024

