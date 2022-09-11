Dinamo Zagreb, AC Milan’s next opponents in the Champions League, win 1-0 in the league: eighth victory in nine games

Not even the time to enjoy the dirty victory against Sampdoria that the Milan he must already turn the page and think about the next game. On Wednesday 14th September, one arrives at the San Siro Dinamo Zagreb currently first in Group E thanks to a 1-0 win against Chelsea which led to the sacking of Thomas Tuchel. The Croatian side, meanwhile, did their duty in the league by winning 1-0 against Gorica with Orsic’s goal in the 92nd minute.

Yesterday’s against Gorica is the eighth win in nine games for Dinamo Zagreb, which easily commands its championship. 25 points out of 27 available and 11 points ahead of the second in the standings. There is practically no competition. Milan will therefore have to be careful and put in a convincing performance against a decidedly healthy team to bring home three points that would be very important for the classification. The Rossoneri’s post-match report cards according to our editorial team >>>

11 September – 09:16

