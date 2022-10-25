Home Sports Dinamo Zagreb, from Boban to Modric: this is how the numbers 10 grow
Sports

Dinamo Zagreb, from Boban to Modric: this is how the numbers 10 grow

by admin
Dinamo Zagreb, from Boban to Modric: this is how the numbers 10 grow

From Boban to Baturina, the AC Milan opponent has given Europe repeated playmakers. We went to their house, and they explained to us: “We like to keep the ball, we don’t see why the others should have it”

From our correspondent Luca Bianchin

A trip to the 1990s is only a two and a half hour drive from Trieste. The Maksimir stadium is the least modern of the Champions League and shades the Dinamo youth sector, which develops under the East grandstand and runs around the parking lots. It is a metaphor: the youth teams are the heart of Dinamo, it is from the boys that the blood for the first team comes. “The club survives only thanks to the academy,” said Tomislav Butina, Dinamo youth director, without making a mystery of it.

See also  National Games diving men's 10-meter double Cao Yuan won the second gold medal in the 14th National Games

You may also like

CBA comprehensive: Zhejiang team has won seven consecutive...

Juve, the accounts: how much it costs to...

VanVleet 24+9 Hirokong scored 22+15 Raptors away revenge...

Juve, Prisma investigation: the players called up by...

Zhejiang “post-00” teenagers in the Shining Shooting World...

Coppa Italia, dates and program of the round...

Kvaratskhelia, the father: “What a thrill Maradona, Khvicha...

Kostic, for Juve it is already a bargain....

Dinamo Zagreb-Milan, the formation of Pioli

Rory McIlroy leads world No. 1 for ninth...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy