A trip to the 1990s is only a two and a half hour drive from Trieste. The Maksimir stadium is the least modern of the Champions League and shades the Dinamo youth sector, which develops under the East grandstand and runs around the parking lots. It is a metaphor: the youth teams are the heart of Dinamo, it is from the boys that the blood for the first team comes. “The club survives only thanks to the academy,” said Tomislav Butina, Dinamo youth director, without making a mystery of it.