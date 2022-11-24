The 2nd “Bay Area Cup” Chinese Go Masters Tournament Sanfanqi finals in the second game, the title holder Ding Hao made persistent efforts and beat Mi Yuting again with 178 hands, winning 2-0 in the Sanfanqi game , successfully defended the Grand Chess Tournament title.

In the first round of Sanfanqi, Ding Hao has already taken the lead. In the second game, the two sides exchanged black and white. Mi Yuting played black first, and the layout stage was relatively stable. Ding Hao took the lead in introducing a complicated chess game. After entering the middle game, the two sides started fighting on the bottom.

During the process, Mi Yuting played a bad move, and the situation was slightly behind in the middle stage. After that, black chose to play hard, and both sides made some mistakes in the subsequent process. Approaching the official stage, Mi Yuting slackened a bit, and Ding Hao’s white chess gradually reversed the situation.

In order to support the number of eyes, Mi Yuting made the final defeat move of 165 in the middle abdomen. As a result, the number on the left was eaten. The general situation has been set to 178 and he has to admit defeat. In the end, the defending champion Ding Hao defeated Mi Yuting 2-0 with a total score and successfully defended the title of Grand Chess Player.

Original Title: Grand Chess Player Ding Hao beat Mi Yuting again in the final with a total score of 2-0 and successfully defended the title

Editor in charge: Zeng Shaolin