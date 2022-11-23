The second “Bay Area Cup” Chinese Go Masters Tournament three rounds of chess finals in the first game, the title holder Ding Hao defeated Mi Yuting in the black middle game, and took the lead in the three rounds of chess.

After defeating Yang Kaiwen, Mi Yuting was qualified to challenge the previous champion Ding Hao. Mi Yuting is currently holding the championship of three events: Celebrity Tournament, Tianyuan Tournament, and Weifu Fang Kai Cup, while Ding Hao is wearing three championships in the Grand Chess Player Tournament, Advocating Chess Cup, and National Tournament. The two sides are evenly matched.

Three rounds of chess in the finals of the big chess player. After guessing first in the first game, Ding Hao played black first, and white had a slight advantage in the prologue stage. After entering the middle game, Mi Yuting suddenly made a serious miscalculation at the bottom and played 122 and 126 defeats , trying to cover the black chess failed, but fell behind.

Black’s 127 moves are all solid, and the white chess below has no effective means. The overall situation of white chess is divided and it is difficult to reverse the defeat. After that, Ding Hao took advantage of the victory and pursued the game without giving his opponent another chance. He went down to 227 hands and won the game, taking the lead in the three rounds of chess.

On November 23, the two will compete in the second game of Sanfanqi. If Ding Hao wins, he will successfully defend his title.

