Ding Hao leads Yang Dingxin 1:0 in the final of the World Chess Championship 2023-01-31 16:53:46.0 Source: Xinhuanet

Author: Wang Jingyu, Wang Haoyu

The final of the 27th LG Cup World Go King Tournament Sanfanqi will be played at the Chinese Chess Academy on the 30th. In the contest between two Chinese chess players, Ding Hao defeated Yang Dingxin’s 9-dan with a total score of 1:0.

In the semi-finals of this year’s LG Cup held in November last year, Yang Dingxin and Ding Hao eliminated South Korean chess players Shen Zhenzhen’s 9th dan and Jiang Dongyun’s 9th dan respectively, securing the championship for the Chinese team in advance. Previously, the 24-year-old Yang Dingxin had reached the finals of the World Series three times, winning one championship and two runner-ups, while the 22-year-old Ding Hao was on the final stage of the World Series for the first time.

In the game that day, Ding Hao chose white after guessing right first. The progress of the layout stage happens to be that both sides have research, and the situation is roughly equal. In the mid-game stage, in the battle on the lower left, black did not have the strongest attacking means. After white handled the chess properly, the situation was good. After that, the two sides continued to fight fiercely, and Yang Dingxin played the defeat of black 103. He mistakenly thought that this move was the first move, but Ding Haotuo first snatched the big official piece on the upper right that captured the two black pieces, and the gap between the two sides widened. Although Yang Dingxin struggled to persist, the white chess played safely, until the 216th move Yang Dingxin conceded in the middle game.

After the game, the two sides had a long and friendly review. Ding Hao said that he was quite satisfied with his performance, and there were no major problems in this game.

The second match of the final Sanbanqi will be held on February 1.