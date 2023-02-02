Ding Hao won the LG Cup final, the first post-2000 world champion of Chinese Go was born

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-02-02 07:55

People’s Daily Client News On February 1st, the 27th LG Cup World Go King Tournament Sanfanqi finals ended in the second round of the Chinese Chess Academy. Chinese post-00s player Ding Hao defeated Yang Dingxin with a black half-eye and won 2-0. A big score to win the championship. Ding Hao became the 23rd world champion of Chinese Go and the first world champion born after 2000.

Yang Dingxin, born in 1998, has entered the finals of the World Series three times before, and won the 23rd LG Cup in 2019. The 23-year-old Ding Hao is the first time to hit the world championship.

After Ding Hao won the first round of the final, Yang Dingxin was forced to the edge of a cliff. In the second game, Ding Hao took the lead and Yang Dingxin took the lead in provoking the battle. Perhaps due to the eagerness to equalize the score, Yang Dingxin’s moves were a little blunt, while Ding Hao responded calmly and gradually gained an advantage.

Yang Dingxin woke up like a dream after “sleepwalking” for a while, and began to launch a fierce attack, but there was a problem with the chess pattern in his eagerness for success. At this time Ding Hao also made a mistake and failed to defeat his opponent in one fell swoop. The situation became complicated, and Yang Dingxin tried his best to hold on like walking on thin ice. After a contest in the official stage, Ding Hao finally won a small victory.

With this victory, Chinese chess players have won 12 championships in the LG Cup, equal to Korean chess players. The same age as Ding Hao, South Korea’s post-2000 chess player Shen Zhenzhen was crowned the world champion for the first time in the LG Cup, and now he is a four-time champion. After Xie Ke broke into the finals of the World Series twice, Chinese chess players born after 2000 appeared on the stage of the world finals for the third time, and Ding Hao finally broke through the window paper.

Ding Hao reached the top of the LG Cup and won the first championship of the new year for Chinese Go. After the long-lost World Chess and Noodle Chess Finals, the domestic peripheral chess competition will return this year, and Chinese chess players are expected to have more exciting performances.