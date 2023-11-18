Ding Junhui and other Chinese Players Compete in the 2023 British Snooker Championship Qualifying Round

Snooker UK Championship Resumes, Ding Junhui Plays in Qualifying Round

China News Service, Beijing, November 18th. The 2023 British Snooker Championship will resume in Leicester, England on the 18th local time. 22 Chinese players, led by Chinese billiards star Ding Junhui, will be the first to appear in the qualifying round.

The British Snooker Championship is one of the oldest events in the world of professional snooker. It is also known as the three major snooker competitions together with the World Championship and the Masters. The British Championship and the World Championship adopt the same format, and the top 16 players in the world (TOP16) directly enter the top 32 of the main draw. The qualifying round lasts for 4 rounds, and 16 players are finally selected. During the main game, they will have direct conversations with the top 16 players.

All 22 Chinese players with professional qualifications, including Hong Kong players Fu Jiajun and Li Junwei, have signed up to participate in this competition. Among them, Zhang Anda, who won the first ranking championship of his career in the International Championships that ended in Tianjin a few days ago, will make his debut during the main competition after ranking among the TOP16 for the first time. Zhang Anda is also the only TOP16 player in the Chinese Legion.

A total of 144 people participated in the qualifying round of this British Championship. However, there are currently insufficient number of active professional players in World Snooker. The extra places will be filled by amateur players. The 19-year-old Chinese teenager Gao Yang was lucky enough to be selected as a substitute.

Because Zhang Anda and England’s Tom Ford, who entered the finals of the Tianjin International Championship, came from behind and both ranked among the top 16, pushing China’s snooker “big brother” Ding Junhui out of the seed list. Currently, Ding Junhui, ranked 17th in the world, is the No. 1 seed in this qualifying tournament, but still needs to participate in two rounds of qualifying matches to compete for a seat in the main draw.

The 2023 British Snooker Championship qualifying rounds will be held from November 18th to 23rd local time, and the main draw will be held from November 25th to December 3rd local time. In the first round of qualifying, 8 Chinese players including Hong Kong star Fu Jiajun will appear, and in the second round 4 Chinese players will appear. Ten Chinese players including Ding Junhui, Fan Zhengyi, Si Jiahui, and Lu Haotian will compete in the third round. Among them, Ding Junhui will make his debut in this tournament in the early morning of the 21st Beijing time.

According to the official announcement of the World Snooker Tour, in the three major tournaments of this season (including qualifying rounds and main draws), players who can score a perfect score of 147 in two strokes will receive a high bonus of 147,000 pounds. Up to 3 players can win This bonus. If three different players each shoot two strokes of 147, they will each win £147,000; if one player shoots six strokes of 147, he will pocket £441,000. (over)

[Editor: Zhang Ziyi]