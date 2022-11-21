Home Sports Ding Junhui lost to Mark Allen and missed the fourth British Championship
Sports

Ding Junhui lost to Mark Allen and missed the fourth British Championship

by admin
Ding Junhui lost to Mark Allen and missed the fourth British Championship
Ding Junhui lost to Mark Allen and missed the fourth British Championship
2022-11-21 10:11:47.0 Source: Xinhuanet

In the early morning of the 21st, Beijing time, the 2022 British Snooker Championship ended. Chinese player Ding Junhui lost to Northern Ireland player Mark Allen 7:10, and missed his fourth personal championship.

In the first stage of the game, Ding Junhui once led 6:1. In the 8th game, Mark Allen pulled back a game, but still fell behind 2:6. In the second stage of the game, Mark Allen made a late attack, chasing the big score to 6:6 and entering the intermission. Since then, Mark Allen won two more games in a row, taking a big lead. Ding Junhui struggled to chase the score to 7:8, but Mark Allen continued to play bravely and won with a 10:7 reversal.

After the game, Ding Junhui said: “I think he (Allen) played the safety ball very well, which brought me a lot of pressure; I played a lot of bad defenses and left long opportunities. After leading 6-2 I didn’t protect my lead and he punished me very quickly and made it tough with three breaks to tie at 6-6. He played very confidently and then I probably lost my touch a bit. “

It is worth mentioning that the prize money for the champion of this tournament is the highest in the history of the British Championship, £250,000, and it is also the largest prize money in Mark Allen’s career so far.

See also  Legendary NFL coach and well-known video game eponymous John Madden dies at the age of 85

You may also like

Argentina, Zanetti: “I think it will be a...

Sanmaurense folds Corsico at PalaRavizza and rises to...

Turin, Celio Schiavinato passed away: he trained with...

Chiera signs with Herons Vigevano finds a rival...

Austria-Italy 2-0 in a friendly: goals from Schlager...

Qatar World Cup: FIFA chief says criticism is...

Verstappen on pole, Perez at his side two...

Austria-Italy, Mancini saves the second half: “We just...

Netizens around the world are watching!Messi and Ronaldo...

Moyashi in the Macerata den serves the feat...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy