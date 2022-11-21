Ding Junhui lost to Mark Allen and missed the fourth British Championship 2022-11-21 10:11:47.0 Source: Xinhuanet

In the early morning of the 21st, Beijing time, the 2022 British Snooker Championship ended. Chinese player Ding Junhui lost to Northern Ireland player Mark Allen 7:10, and missed his fourth personal championship.

In the first stage of the game, Ding Junhui once led 6:1. In the 8th game, Mark Allen pulled back a game, but still fell behind 2:6. In the second stage of the game, Mark Allen made a late attack, chasing the big score to 6:6 and entering the intermission. Since then, Mark Allen won two more games in a row, taking a big lead. Ding Junhui struggled to chase the score to 7:8, but Mark Allen continued to play bravely and won with a 10:7 reversal.

After the game, Ding Junhui said: “I think he (Allen) played the safety ball very well, which brought me a lot of pressure; I played a lot of bad defenses and left long opportunities. After leading 6-2 I didn’t protect my lead and he punished me very quickly and made it tough with three breaks to tie at 6-6. He played very confidently and then I probably lost my touch a bit. “

It is worth mentioning that the prize money for the champion of this tournament is the highest in the history of the British Championship, £250,000, and it is also the largest prize money in Mark Allen’s career so far.