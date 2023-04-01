Original title: Ding Junhui needs more victories to enter the World Championships

Beijing Youth Daily reporter Liu Ailin

“Ding Junhui ‘laid down’ into the World Championships.” This is the comment made by some netizens with a sense of ridicule after the fourth match day of the Snooker Tour Championship on the morning of March 31, Beijing time. Ding Junhui did not play on this day, but the suspense about whether he can go straight to the Crucible Theater (where the World Snooker Championship is held) has been revealed. Since Ding Junhui’s main competitor, Ryan Day, lost to Mark Selby 7-10, Ding Junhui temporarily took part in the upcoming World Championships as the No. 16 seed by virtue of his advantage in bonus points. Qualification, becoming the only Chinese player among the seeded players of this World Championships.

In fact, what netizens said has some truth, but it is not comprehensive. This time, I have entered the range of seed players and directly entered the top 32 of the World Championships. I really want to thank two people, one is the junior player Pang Junxu, and the other is Selby who blocked Ryan Day. Ding Junhui’s own efforts are the most important. In the first round of the Tour Championship, he defeated Mark Allen, who was in great form this season, 10-5 in the first round of 8-for-4, and won a chance for himself.

Before participating in this tour championship, Pang Junxu, a young player born in 2000, gave Ding Junhui the most critical “assist”. Pang Junxu defeated Gary Wilson in the semi-finals of the last WST Classic, helping Ding Junhui stay in the previous season. Eighth position, was able to win the Tour Championship qualification. After defeating Mark Allen, Ding Junhui only needs to wait for the good news from Selby. As long as the “Grinding King” performs normally and blocks Ryan Day, whose points are comparable to Ding Junhui’s, Ding Junhui can win the World Championship Qualification for the main competition.

Selby’s win indirectly helped Ding Junhui become a seed player in the World Championships. This result is good news for Ding Junhui and the Chinese snooker team as a whole.

Of course, entering the World Championships is only the first step, and his current status is only the No. 16 seed in the World Championships. If he wants to go further in the World Championships, he still needs to plan ahead. It is time for Ding Junhui to act now and strive for every victory.