The data picture is Ding Junhui. Photo by China News Agency reporter Lu Pin

China News Service, February 23rd. In the early morning of the 23rd Beijing time, Chinese player Ding Junhui lost 3:6 to Scottish Open new champion Gary Wilson in the first round of the 2023 Snooker Players Championship and missed the quarterfinals. After losing this game, Ding Junhui is very likely to miss the World Championships again.

In the game, Ding Junhui scored 126 points in a single stroke and 52 points in a single stroke to recover two rounds when he was behind 1:5, but Wilson still held his advantage and finally won 6:3 to advance.

This season’s World Snooker Championship will be held in April, and only the top 16 players in the world can qualify for the direct match. Currently, both Gary Wilson and Ding Junhui are ranked outside the 16th place in the world, and they are the main competitors for the top 16 seats. For Ding Junhui, who is ranked behind Gary Wilson in the world, after losing this battle, he is very likely to miss the World Championship again.

