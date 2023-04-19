Ding Junhui stops in the first round of the World Snooker Championship 2023-04-19 16:05:16.0 Source: Xinhuanet

Author: Zhang Wei

Chinese star Ding Junhui lost 6:10 to Iranian Wafi on the 17th. The latter will challenge the defending champion O’Sullivan in the second round.

Vafi, who fell behind 4:5 in the first quarter of the previous day, came up with great momentum on the 17th. After winning 4 games in a row, he took the initiative with 8:5. Ding Junhui, who directly advanced to the main match as the No. 16 seed, then regained a victory, but then lost two more games and lost 6:10. He played a “round trip” at the Crucible Theater in Sheffield for three consecutive years.

Wafi qualified for the World Championships for the first time last year, and this year he went one step further to achieve his first victory. He said after the game that he admired Ding Junhui very much, “He has opened up a huge market for snooker, so each of us should respect him. Before this game, I told him that I am his fan, but since it is a game, Naturally someone loses. Hopefully I can do more like today.”

On the same day, Chinese teenager Fan Zhengyi lost 5:10 to Mark Allen, who has won three ranking championships this season. In addition to Wu Yize, who lost to the Australian star Robertson the day before, and Pang Junxu, who lost to the “seven champions” of the World Championships O’Sullivan on the 15th, the four Chinese players have stopped the first round, and only Si Jiahui is waiting for the 19th. Challenge Murphy.