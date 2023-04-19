Home » Ding Junhui stops in the first round of the World Snooker Championship
Sports

Ding Junhui stops in the first round of the World Snooker Championship

by admin
Ding Junhui stops in the first round of the World Snooker Championship
Ding Junhui stops in the first round of the World Snooker Championship
2023-04-19 16:05:16.0 Source: Xinhuanet
Author: Zhang Wei

Chinese star Ding Junhui lost 6:10 to Iranian Wafi on the 17th. The latter will challenge the defending champion O’Sullivan in the second round.

Vafi, who fell behind 4:5 in the first quarter of the previous day, came up with great momentum on the 17th. After winning 4 games in a row, he took the initiative with 8:5. Ding Junhui, who directly advanced to the main match as the No. 16 seed, then regained a victory, but then lost two more games and lost 6:10. He played a “round trip” at the Crucible Theater in Sheffield for three consecutive years.

Wafi qualified for the World Championships for the first time last year, and this year he went one step further to achieve his first victory. He said after the game that he admired Ding Junhui very much, “He has opened up a huge market for snooker, so each of us should respect him. Before this game, I told him that I am his fan, but since it is a game, Naturally someone loses. Hopefully I can do more like today.”

On the same day, Chinese teenager Fan Zhengyi lost 5:10 to Mark Allen, who has won three ranking championships this season. In addition to Wu Yize, who lost to the Australian star Robertson the day before, and Pang Junxu, who lost to the “seven champions” of the World Championships O’Sullivan on the 15th, the four Chinese players have stopped the first round, and only Si Jiahui is waiting for the 19th. Challenge Murphy.

See also  La Liga finale: Real Madrid wins Barcelona runner-up Atletico Madrid Sevilla into the Champions League – yqqlm

You may also like

It’s always Jannik Sinner: he beats Schwartzman and...

Pope’s letter for Paris Olympics: ‘beautiful gathering’ of...

Russian and Belarusian basketball teams will not participate...

VAM VERTICAL CHALLENGE | Sportdimontagna.com

Hrubec: I will also go to the championship...

Mottolino Fun Mountain reopens in summer version –...

Tennis: Sabalenka fights against appropriation

Give the Ball to Bobby #25

In Arabba, a summer on two wheels

We have confidence in the Women’s World Cup...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy