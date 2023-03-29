Ding Junhui wins first round of Snooker Tour Championship 2023-03-29 10:16:04.0 Source: Xinhuanet

Author: Zhang Wei

Chinese star Ding Junhui defeated top seed Mark Allen 10:5 in the first match of the Snooker Tour Championship on the 27th and advanced to the semi-finals.

The Snooker Tour Championship is played by the eight players with the best performance so far this season. Ding Junhui ranks eighth in the single-season ranking list with a slight advantage, and he is on the “last train” to participate in this championship. Against Allen, who won the triple crown this season, Ding Junhui came from behind after a 0:2 start and finished the first quarter with a 5:3 lead. In the second quarter, the 35-year-old former world No. 1 maintained a stable state and finally won 10:5.

“I played very well today. I was very focused in the game and seized the opportunity.” Ding Junhui said. His next opponent will be the winner between Wilson and Carter.

In November last year, Ding Junhui lost a good game with a 6:1 lead in the final, but was reversed by Allen 10:7, witnessing his opponent win the British Championship trophy for the first time. Ding Junhui said frankly that if Allen showed his performance in the British Championship final that day, he would be in serious trouble. “Mark might be a bit tired because he’s won a lot of games.”

Allen also said that his performance was not satisfactory, and Ding Junhui played better and looked calmer. “But I’ll get ready for Sheffield (World Championships) and see what I can do there after such a good season overall.”