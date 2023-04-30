Ding Liren becomes the first world champion from China

The 30-year-old Ding prevails in a duel with the Russian Jan Nepomnjaschtschi in extremis. Also because he was not above taking big risks. He was able to shake off initial hesitation and doubt just in time.

Ding Liren won the hearts of the audience with his humble demeanor at all times. Stanislav Filippov / AP

After Jan Nepomnyashchi had given up and congratulated his opponent on winning the World Chess Championship, the victorious Ding Liren sat at the board, stunned, holding his head for a few more minutes. Even after 15 matchdays and four and a half hours of play, his concentration was so absolute that it took him a long time to emerge from the world of 64 fields.