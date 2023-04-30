Home » Ding Liren becomes the first world champion from China
Sports

Ding Liren becomes the first world champion from China

by admin
Ding Liren becomes the first world champion from China

The 30-year-old Ding prevails in a duel with the Russian Jan Nepomnjaschtschi in extremis. Also because he was not above taking big risks. He was able to shake off initial hesitation and doubt just in time.

Ding Liren won the hearts of the audience with his humble demeanor at all times.

Stanislav Filippov / AP

After Jan Nepomnyashchi had given up and congratulated his opponent on winning the World Chess Championship, the victorious Ding Liren sat at the board, stunned, holding his head for a few more minutes. Even after 15 matchdays and four and a half hours of play, his concentration was so absolute that it took him a long time to emerge from the world of 64 fields.

See also  Carnero, 100 record breaking through the 12 ”wall in the Donnas meeting

You may also like

After excitement about the BVB game: Referee Stegemann...

Ligue 1: Paris Saint-Germain vs Lorient Premier League:...

Bundesliga, FC Bayern Munich: Herbert Hainer avoids commitment...

New Cupra Formentor 2023, details and unpublished previews...

Drama against Tottenham: Liverpool lost 3-0 in injury...

Naples, scudetto postponed: the photos of the day

The 2023 “Fengxiangzhou” Longyou Marathon kicked off and...

1. FC Köln annoyed with DFL and Bayer...

Sampdoria: Stankovic, ‘I won’t save anyone, I’ll talk...

Live stream – the Bundesliga on Sunday

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy