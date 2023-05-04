Ding Liren crowned world chess champion_Guangming.com

On April 30, Ding Liren (left) and Nepomniacki were in the game.

On the same day, in the 2023 FIDE World Chess Championship Rapid Chess extra match held in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan, Chinese chess player Ding Liren defeated Russian chess player Nepomniacki 2.5 to 1.5, becoming the first international chess player to win the title. The Chinese men’s chess player who is the personal world champion of chess.

Published by Xinhua News Agency (photo by Ospanov)

On April 30, Ding Liren was interviewed after the game.

责编：刘希尧 ]