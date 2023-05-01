Home » Ding Liren first world chess champion from China after defeating Nepo
Sports

Ding Liren first world chess champion from China after defeating Nepo

by admin
Ding Liren first world chess champion from China after defeating Nepo

Nfter his historic triumph, Ding Liren sank into his own world. He buried his face in his hand for what felt like an eternity and barely noticed how his competitor Jan Nepomnjaschtschi swept the black pieces off the table and left the stage completely frustrated. Ding became the first Chinese to become World Chess Champion, the 17th in the history of the Game of Kings.

With a cracked voice, the 30-year-old explained the most emotional moment of his life. “I couldn’t control my emotions anymore. I knew I was going to cry,” said Ding, who won the chess drama in the tiebreak and succeeded Magnus Carlsen. In the last of four possible rapid games, Ding capitalized on Nepomnyashchi’s mistakes in Astana.

The Russian was heartbroken. Slumped on the table, he tried to put his second defeat in the final after 2021 into words: “I had every chance, so many promising positions. I should have decided the final in the classic games.”

But in rapid chess with a shorter time control, Ding kept his nerve on Sunday and received congratulations from Carlsen, who after ten years on the chess throne had lost his motivation and decided not to defend his title – and with it a lot of money. After all, 1.2 million euros were distributed in Astana.


Ding Liren (left) wins the world title against Jan Nepomnjaschtschi
:


Image: dpa

But Carlsen has long established other mainstays, it is a brand. And was often a topic of conversation when he was absent from the World Cup.

See also  Udinese, agreement with Slovenian Lovric, midfielder born in Austria: five years at 700 thousand euros

You may also like

Draw against Oldenburg: Essen gets an important point...

Corporate wellness: un refresh – SportOutdoor24

Make history!Ding Liren becomes the first Chinese men’s...

BVB: police protection after penalty trouble – referee...

Serie A Unipolsai 2022/23, all the hypotheses of...

Bologna Juve, Allegri: ‘Too many mistakes, but young...

Create a metaverse ecological model city Xiamen Digital...

Dutch Cup: PSV Eindhoven defeats Ajax Amsterdam in...

NBA playoffs, Steph Curry is sensational: Golden State...

Formula 1: Red Bull driver Perez wins and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy