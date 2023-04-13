Home Sports Ding Liren has recovered from the debacle
The third match of the World Chess Championship ends in a draw. For Ding Liren, the draw must feel like a win. There had already been serious doubts about his condition.

Not Demoralized At All: Ding Liren is now ready for open combat.

Grigory Sysoev / Imago

There and back, there and back, there and back. In the third match of the World Chess Championship in Astana, the dance of the two knights sealed the draw after a little more than three hours by repeating the position three times. What appeared unspectacular and certainly seemed far too boring to some superficial observers was in fact a small but eminently important milestone in the duel for the chess crown between the Russian Jan Nepomnjaschtschi and the Chinese Ding Liren.

