Home » Ding Liren is undeterred by the data leak
Sports

Ding Liren is undeterred by the data leak

by admin
Ding Liren is undeterred by the data leak

The World Chess Championship is entering its decisive phase. Time is running out for Ding Liren, but he coped well with his lapse. The Chinese also benefit from their flexibility.

Ding Liren’s training games with his chief second have accidentally ended up online.

Grigory Sysoev / Imago

A spectacular “information leak” in the camp of the Chinese Ding Liren gave the World Chess Championship an unexpected twist. Parallels to the latest Pentagon leak are quickly found: Here and there, “the Russians” benefited – in this case Ding’s opponent Jan Nepomnyashchi. In both cases, the cause was not active espionage, but careless handling of confidential data. Nevertheless, the comparison is flawed, not least because in the Kazakh capital of Astana only the symbolic life of a wooden king is at stake.

See also  "Adrenalina" book. Ibrahimovic close to Napoli

You may also like

Why the World Chess Championship in Astana raises...

April 25: Mattarella at the park of the...

“WTT Macau Championship 2023 – Presented by Galaxy...

ATP tournament: Zverev agrees to participate in Hamburg’s...

NBA playoffs, De’Aaron Fox injury: news and updates

Eintracht Frankfurt crashes: And the lousy second half...

Real Madrid taped in Girona, Courtois is also...

۴零ġĻlang ״ѡȫ˶Ŀ-۴-й

Will UEFA exclude Juventus from the Cups for...

Bundesliga: BVB or FC Bayern? The rest of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy