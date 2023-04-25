Ding Liren is undeterred by the data leak

The World Chess Championship is entering its decisive phase. Time is running out for Ding Liren, but he coped well with his lapse. The Chinese also benefit from their flexibility.

Ding Liren’s training games with his chief second have accidentally ended up online. Grigory Sysoev / Imago

A spectacular “information leak” in the camp of the Chinese Ding Liren gave the World Chess Championship an unexpected twist. Parallels to the latest Pentagon leak are quickly found: Here and there, “the Russians” benefited – in this case Ding’s opponent Jan Nepomnyashchi. In both cases, the cause was not active espionage, but careless handling of confidential data. Nevertheless, the comparison is flawed, not least because in the Kazakh capital of Astana only the symbolic life of a wooden king is at stake.