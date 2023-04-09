

Status: 04/09/2023 06:12 p.m

The first game of the World Chess Championship between the Chinese Ding Liren and his Russian opponent Jan Nepomnyashchi ended in a draw.

The game in Kazakhstan’s capital Astana on Sunday (April 9th, 2023) lasted almost 4:50 hours before the players decided to share the points.

thing depressed

“I’m a little depressed” said Ding, who started with the disadvantage of the black stones and defended well. “In the first half of the game I couldn’t concentrate and couldn’t think about chess. My head was full of memories and feelings” he explained further, referring to the special “Print” that he felt.

There is something new this year in the duel for the World Cup throne: Permanent world champion Magnus Carlsen no longer competes after ten years, the Norwegian lacks motivation. In all previous duels after the premiere in 1886, the champion had tried to defend his title.

New world champion no later than April 30th

The game was the first of a maximum of 14 and a potentially decisive tiebreak. This would take place on April 30th, the game will be played daily at 11:00 a.m. German time. There should also be a total of seven rest days.