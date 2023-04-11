Wenzhou Net News At 17:00 on April 10, Beijing time, the second round of the 2023 World Chess Championship was held in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan. Declare defeat. Ding Liren lost 1 and 1 in the first two games, falling behind by 0.5 to 1.5.

The first game between Ding Liren and Russian chess player Nepomniacki started at 17:00 Beijing time on April 9th. According to the experience of previous world championships, the two sides will play the first game with a tentative mentality, and the result usually ends in a draw. Looking back at the eight tournaments since 2008, except for Anand who won the first game in 2010, all the other seven games ended in draws.

In the first game, Nepomniacki, who was playing white first, started with the usual king pawn. The two sides fought in the opening of Spain. Nepomniacki chose a change that is not very common recently in the sixth round. In the 15th round, after White exchanged Black’s bishop with knights, the situation became a little more active.

In the 25th round, Ding Liren made a questionable move at c6, giving White a chance to invade the queen. At the same time, Ding Liren was also under the pressure of time constraints. However, Nepomniacki, who had a double advantage in terms of situation and time, was a little eager for success and gave up the opportunity to enter the endgame with the advantage of many pawns, while Ding Liren got out of the strong hand at h5 in the 31st round. At the end of the first time limit, the situation returned to the balance of power. After entering the second time limit, the two sides continued to fight until the 49th round to shake hands and make a peace. The entire chess game took 4 hours and 55 minutes.

Xu Jun, the coach of the Chinese men’s team, said that Nepomniacki’s layout strategy in this game has achieved certain results. When the situation was unfavorable, Ding Liren found a more precise defensive method, which is a good sign for the whole game.

Ding Liren said after the game that in the first half of the game, his attention was not fully on the chessboard, probably due to the pressure, and he did not return to the chessboard until he realized that time was tight.

According to Ding Liren, he just changed hotels the day before the game and has been adjusting his mentality and emotions.

According to FIDE’s April rankings for chess players, Carlsen, who has announced that he has given up the title of defending chess champion, ranks first with 2853 points, Nepomniacki ranks second with 2795 points, and Ding Liren ranks third with 2788 points. Judging from the record of the fight, the two have won each other in recent years, and Nepomnyach, who is two years older than Ding Liren, has a slight advantage.

The Chess World Championship has a total of 14 slow games. The first confrontation will be held on April 9, and there will be a rest day every two games thereafter. There will be an additional rest day between the first half and the second half. The 14th game will be held on April 29, and the first to score 7.5 points will win. If there is a draw in 14 rounds of slow chess, the extra game of fast chess will be on April 30, and the closing ceremony will be held on May 1, International Labor Day.

The total prize money for this competition is 2 million euros. The champion will receive 1.2 million euros and the runner-up will receive 800,000 euros.

In 2001, Wenzhou chess player Zhu Chen defeated Russian player Kostenyuk and won the women’s chess world championship.

