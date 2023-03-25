Ding Liren’s goal in the Asian Games is to become the champion

On March 25th, on the banks of the Qiantang River, the launching ceremony of the Chinese National Chess National Team entering the Intellectual Building was held at the Hangzhou Asian Games chess and card venue – the International Exchange Center (Intellectual Building) of the Hangzhou Branch of the Chinese Chess Academy. At the same time, this event is also the departure ceremony for Ding Liren to participate in the world championship. He will compete with Russian chess player Ian Nepomniacki at the beginning of next month. This is also the first time for a Chinese chess player to attack the men’s individual world championship. .

National team stationed in Intellectual Building

Start a new phase of preparation for the Asian Games

The Hangzhou training base of the Chinese National Chess National Team will be settled in the Hangzhou Branch of the Chinese Chess Academy in 2021, and has carried out long-term training in Hangzhou many times since then. This time, as the Hangzhou training base moved into the Intellectual Building with the Hangzhou branch, the national team quickly started the 2023 training camp to prepare for a series of major events this year, including the Hangzhou Asian Games.

This year, the Chinese national chess team has a heavy task. Before the Hangzhou Asian Games, the players will start training in the Intellectual Building to prepare for a series of domestic and foreign competitions. At present, there are about 15 national team players training in Hangzhou. Before each competition, other national players will join the training team. It is expected that the maximum number of players will reach 30.

Xu Xiangyu, champion of the World Chess Team Championship and captain of the Chinese National Chess Team, said that the new training base provides sufficient guarantees for the players from the training ground to basic necessities of life. Ding Liren said that in his free time, he would go for a walk by the river to see the scenery and relax. In fact, these national players are still hidden “players”. They will organize basketball and football games from time to time, which is not only a combination of work and rest, but also a help for physical training.

Hang Tianpeng, secretary of the party group and president of the Hangzhou Branch of the Chinese Chess Academy, said that the Chinese national chess team has settled in Hangzhou, and chess and card events have once again entered the Asian Games stage. The Hangzhou Branch will seize this good opportunity for development and release more energy for intellectual sports. Contribute to the prosperity and development of China‘s intellectual sports.

Ding Liren hits personal world championship

Asian Games target aims at gold medal

As the world‘s second-ranked player, Ding Liren is the undisputed No. 1 player in China. Although he has won many world championships in team competitions, for him, the individual world championship is still a peak to be conquered. On April 7 in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan, this will be his first time, and also the first time for a Chinese chess player to participate in the World Chess Championship. No matter whether he wins or loses, he has already created Chinese history.

Prior to this, Ding Liren had participated in the candidates for the World Championship three times. It is inevitable that he will have different feelings when he officially hits the World Championship this time. “Previously, I prepared more for the candidate competition by myself. This time, I have a bigger team to help me.” Recently, Ding Liren has been playing chess with foreign assistants online, and his assistants will come to Hangzhou in two days to further help him prepare for the competition. World Championship.

“I’m worried that he (Nepomniacki) puts too much pressure on me during the game, so I hope to face it with a normal heart and don’t want to add burden to myself.” Qi is slightly behind in the mutual record. Although the two sides are very close in strength, they are slightly disadvantaged in on-the-spot performance. “So I can accept fighting against opponents with a low profile.”

Chess returns to the Asian Games stage after two Asian Games. Ding Liren, who was born in Wenzhou, will fight at home and shoulder the heavy responsibility of winning the gold medal. “The Asian Games are also very important to me. I especially hope to win the championship to repay the cultivation of the national team and Hangzhou Chess Academy.”