Original title: Ding Wenyi entered the final of the US Junior Championship and admitted that he made a tee-off error that led to the narrow victory in the extra hole

Picture from China Golf Association

On July 30, Beijing time, Ding Wenyi, a 17-year-old golf player from China, reached the final of the US Junior Championship with his two victories in Bandon Dunes.

“I’m very excited and tired now. I made a lot of mistakes in tee-off today, which is why I have to play extra holes at the end,” Ding Wen told reporters after the game. He faced Eric King in the semifinals, but was tied on the final hole, then narrowly won after two extra holes.

Talking about the all-day competition, Ding Wenyi believes that the influence of the wind is too great. “I have never played on a course with such a strong wind. The wind is very strong, and it has always been like this for more than 30 holes,” Ding Wenyi said. Emphasize, “I have encountered wind when I race, but I have never encountered such a strong wind!”

When the reporter asked Ding Wenyi to look forward to the final, the young man said that he should calm down first, and then replenish his energy. “This is the most important thing, let me forget about the game,” Ding Wenyi replied.

Ding Wen will face off against Caleb Salat in the final that begins Saturday night, Beijing time.

It is reported that Ding Wenyi will participate in the Youth Presidents Cup after the American Junior Championships and then go to France to play in the World Amateur Team Championships.

