Original title: Ding Yanyuhang made his debut in Shanghai with 10 points and 5 steals

On the evening of October 11, Beijing time, the Shanghai Men’s Basketball Team lost to the Xinjiang Men’s Basketball Team in the first round of the 2022-23 regular season. In this game, Shanghai striker Ding Yanyuhang scored 10 points, 2 assists and 5 steals in his debut for the new team, and made many difficult breakthroughs, which vaguely let fans see the shadow of the peak period.

The Shanghai Men’s Basketball Team had an inseparable match with the Xinjiang Men’s Basketball Team at the beginning of the first quarter, and then Zhu Xuhang and Farr scored consecutively to help the Xinjiang Men’s Basketball Team widen the point difference, taking the initiative on the court in one fell swoop. In the face of the unfavorable situation, Ding Yanyuhang made his debut in Shanghai in the latter part of the first quarter. He accurately predicted the opponent’s actions to complete the steal, and then dribbled the ball to the front court, facing the 2.29-meter Farr without fear. Flying for a layup, unfortunately the last shot was slapped by the latter’s big hat. Although he failed to complete the score, Ding Yanyuhang’s fighting spirit was admirable.

In the first quarter, Ding Yanyuhang had few opportunities to perform, and the Shanghai Men’s Basketball Team, which had problems at both ends of the offense and defense, also fell behind the opponent by as much as 17 points early. After entering the second quarter, the Shanghai Men’s Basketball Team launched a counterattack. After receiving a pass from Trimble, Ding Yanyuhang strode into the penalty area and made a layup in the air to face the block. With the horn of the counterattack, Xiao Ding was very excited after scoring the goal, thumping and roaring passionately to celebrate his first score in the new team!

In the next round, Ding Yanyuhang took advantage of the counterattack after stealing Yu Dehao’s pass. He broke into the penalty area and scored Li Tianrong. The latter assisted Wang Zhelin with a back pass and dunked, helping the Shanghai Men’s Basketball Team to score consecutively to stop Xinjiang. After that, Ding Yanyuhang became more and more brave. He saw the opportunity to break Zhu Xuhang’s lob again, but the subsequent counterattack layup failed, but he soon received a pass from Luo Hanchen in the bottom corner and hit a three-pointer, helping The Shanghai men’s basketball team narrowed the difference to 8 points. Two minutes before the end of the half, Ding Yanyuhang once again ushered in the opportunity to challenge Farr. He took the ball from the flank and entered the basket and flew to the basket. This time, Farr was a step behind the defense and could only watch Ding Yanyuhang. With the score to avenge the blockage in the first quarter.

With his excellent performance in the second quarter, Ding Yanyuhang scored 8 points in the first half, and sent out 4 assists and 1 block. Both offense and defense performed well. The Shanghai Men’s Basketball Team also made a point difference at the end of the first half. Reduced to 7 points.

The competition between the two teams became more intense in the second half. Ding Yanyuhang had another chance after five minutes of the game. After catching the ball in the counterattack, he faced the Xinjiang foreign aid Jackson, who was much shorter than himself. He turned around and wiped his opponent into the basket. Take off against two defenders and put the ball into the rim with a difficult lever action! This series of wonderful actions made fans seem to see the omnipotent Xiaoding in his prime.

There was no game, Xinjiang men's basketball team launched a ferocious attack, while Shanghai men's basketball team failed to stop the opponent's continuous offensive. Ding Yanyuhang also performed relatively dull on the court and failed to play a role in scoring. In the end, Shanghai men's basketball team lost 100-118. In the whole game, Ding Yanyuhang made 4 of 12 shots, scored 10 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists and a game-high 5 steals. His debut was full of highlights. (legend)

