Home Sports Ding Yanyuhang: Watching teammates play when injured is very hard. Last season, he only recovered 60%_Time_What_Shandong
Sports

Ding Yanyuhang: Watching teammates play when injured is very hard. Last season, he only recovered 60%_Time_What_Shandong

by admin
Ding Yanyuhang: Watching teammates play when injured is very hard. Last season, he only recovered 60%_Time_What_Shandong

Original title: Ding Yanyuhang: Watching teammates play when injured is very hard, only 60% recovery last season

Recently, Ding Yanyuhang, who joined the Shanghai Men’s Basketball Team, accepted an exclusive interview with Five Star Sports and talked about his past.

Reporter: Talk about your career. You are a very special player. Your career is like a basketball game, divided into two halves. How would you rate your career before 2018?

Ding Yanyuhang: Before the injury, it was a smooth journey. From the beginning of the National Junior Team and the Shandong team, the coach trained me more. There were no major injuries along the way, and it was relatively smooth.

Reporter: For nearly three years, and you are still unable to play in the golden age group, is it a big blow to a professional player?

Ding Yanyuhang: It’s more difficult, and my injury is quite special. I never thought it would take so long to recover. I have always been full of hope in my recovery, but it has been delayed for a long time.

Reporter: So at the beginning, you didn’t know that the recovery time would be three years.

Ding Yanyuhang: Yes, yes. What is the disease for three years? It just didn’t fully recover from the beginning.

Reporter: If you knew from the beginning that it would take three years to recover, would your mentality collapse?

Ding Yanyuhang: Maybe at that time, but even though I haven’t played for three years, I may become stronger mentally. After experiencing some things, I will look at things indifferently, and there will not be too much regret, after all, we all have to look forward, and I am not yet 29 this year.

See also  Microsoft Announces Windows 11 Android App Requirements: Minimum 8GB RAM and SSD Required - ezone.hk - Technology Focus - Computer

Reporter: Is your mental strength stronger because you have collapsed many times in the course of three years?

Ding Yanyuhang: No, I just got used to it.

Reporter: What was the most tormenting thing in the past three years?

Ding Yanyuhang: The most torment is seeing teammates play on the court, but I can’t do my best. Including the previous World Cup, many games of the national team and the CBA, I wanted to do my best, but I didn’t have the chance. This is a rather sad and sad thing.

Reporter: You played 20 games last season. Is it any different from before the injury?

Ding Yanyuhang: Last season, it only recovered 60%, and the style of play will not be as hard and hard as before.

(edit: small tree)Return to Sohu, see more

Editor:

Statement: The opinions of this article only represent the author himself, Sohu is an information publishing platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

You may also like

The Collection: Colnago works at his museum

Italy, what a debut: 83-62 against Estonia in...

20 big news in the NBA overnight: Gallinari...

Athletics Brussels, sensational defeats for Duplantis and Fraser-Pryce....

Men’s Basketball European Cup Day 2: Teacher Yao...

The derby of new faces: from the transfer...

7 people reach the top 32 of the...

Verona has won only one of the last...

Milan-Inter without Lukaku and Ibra: who gets the...

Spezia-Bologna prediction: Mihajlovic in search of the first...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy