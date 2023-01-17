In an interview with Tv7, the former blue midfielder said: “Doping has always existed. I’m scared too, it’s happening to too many players”

“He left our lives too soon. We should investigate the substances we took during that time. There has always been doping. We need to understand if certain supplements have hurt over time. I’m scared too, it’s happening to too many players.”

More explicit words could not have used Dino Baggio, 51, regarding the death of Gianluca Vialli during an interview with the microphones of Tv7. On his friend and teammate, who died aged 59 on 6 January in London due to pancreatic cancer, the former midfielder from Italy and – among others – from Turin, Inter, Juventus, Parma, Lazio and Blackburn, said again : “I have wonderful memories of Gianluca, he was a man in the locker room and he wanted to help the young players grow. I was in his team when I was 21 and he always had a good word for us.”

IN THOSE TIMES — Dino Baggio then went back to talking about doping: “We need to go back to what we took, investigate the substances taken in those periods. I don’t know if it’s due to this but doping has always been there, we need to see if certain supplements are good for you or not”. And again: “It is happening to too many players. In my years (the 90s, ed) there was doping. You didn’t take strange stuff, you took normal stuff but then you have to see if over time you can throw them out or they stay inside. Then many spoke of the grass in the fields and the products they used, which caused problems…”. See also Sports on TV: Atp Finals, the semifinals

January 17, 2023

