Dino Meneghin spoke about Olimpia Milano in a long interview with Paolo Bartezzaghi of .

“The team now has confidence. In addition, he is recovering the injured, facilitating Messina’s work in rotations. The wheels are going to the right place. The best percentages of the last period are important in today’s game which relies heavily on shooting from outside,” said the Italian basketball legend.

“Napier? With him the game changed. He is a director worthy of the name. When the team is in trouble, he knows how to attack. In this he reminds me of Chacho Rodriguez ”.

