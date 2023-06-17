Home » Dino Toppmöller at Eintracht Frankfurt: player, trainee, head coach
Dino Toppmöller at Eintracht Frankfurt: player, trainee, head coach

First man at Julian Nagelsmann’s side in Munich: Dino Toppmöller
Not only his father Klaus connects Dino Toppmöller and Eintracht. Now he is to develop the Frankfurt team as the new head coach. Before that, Toppmöller explains how he wants to do it.

Dhe new Eintracht coach Dino Toppmöller has had a special relationship with the traditional Frankfurt club for a long time: he was twelve years old when his father Klaus unexpectedly became head coach of the Hessian Bundesliga club in the summer of 1993. And of course his father told him about his work, and sometimes he was allowed to go to the stadium with him. The son witnessed Eintracht tearing apart the Bundesliga at his father’s hands. Frankfurt started the season with seven wins and two draws. After 15 match days they were at the top of the table with 24:6 points, five points ahead of their pursuers Bayern Munich, Kaiserslautern and Bremen. A little later, Eintracht celebrated the autumn championship.

Toppmöller junior must not hope that he will have a similar dream start in the life of the Bundesliga head coach. His father took over a top team that had finished third in the Bundesliga final table twice in a row. The head of sports at the time, Bernd Hölzenbein, had the idea of ​​entrusting the team with stars such as Uli Stein, Uwe Bein, Anthony Yeboah, Maurizio Gaudino and Manfred Binz to his highly esteemed old playmate at FSV Salmrohr, although Klaus Toppmöller had only had second-division experience with Waldhof up to that point Mannheim had appropriated.

