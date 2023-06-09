Home » Dino Toppmöller at Eintracht Frankfurt: The big promise
Dino Toppmöller at Eintracht Frankfurt: The big promise

Some already see him as a “world-class trainer”, but Dino Toppmöller has not yet been able to prove these qualities at the highest level. Eintracht’s coaching decision is not without risk.

WBecause the Frankfurt climber Timmo Hardung didn’t overdo it. The new sports director of Eintracht, who was previously head of the licensed players department, classified Dino Toppmöller before the cup final in the premium category “world-class coach”. Hardung did not say on television that Toppmöller would become Frankfurt’s coach. But it’s only a matter of time before the club announce the 42-year-old’s signing.

Hardung did not make the start easier with his bold assessment of Toppmöller, because he unrealistically raised the expectations of the new frontman and thus unnecessarily increased the pressure on him. Toppmöller has not yet been able to demonstrate any “world class”.

