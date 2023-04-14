Mixed with the crowd of the faithful, they asked questions like simple curious people or people waiting for a grace or a miracle. They also asked for enlightenment in the village about the Madonna…

Mixed with the crowd of the faithful, they asked questions like simple curious people or people waiting for a grace or a miracle. They also asked for enlightenment in the village about the tearful little Madonna – that of Trevignano – which is now being investigated by a veritable commission of inquiry of the Episcopal Curia. Those who saw them operate remember that “there were five or six of them”, all in civilian clothes. But they weren’t pilgrims, nor journalists in disguise. They were priests, 007 sent from Rome to understand what really happens every 3rd of the month in the via Monticello field where, since March 2016, a statuette purchased in Medjugorje from the “saint” Gisella Cardi, per century Maria Giuseppa Scarpulla, weeps water and blood. And so, during the last event, that of 3 April, the “secret agents” arrived in Trevignano in the name of God. But now all eyes are focused on the work of the four commissioners, a theologian, a mariologist, a psychologist and a canonist.

An initial partial outcome of the investigation, as transpired by the Curia of Civita Castellana, competent for the area, will already be revealed in the next few days by Bishop Marco Salvi. The Vatican is following the story with the utmost attention and could soon summon the bishop to St. Peter’s. From what has been learned, the climate that reigns is that of great skepticism with respect to the “powers” of Cardia and the performance of the statuette, especially in the face of the fact that the woman would have multiplied plates of gnocchi and that the Madonnina would have sent threatening messages , even curses… Which, according to rumors, could lead to a pronouncement of «non supernaturalitate». Not only. As early as 2016, the Ris carabinieri analyzed the tears by delegation from the Civitavecchia prosecutor’s office, concluding that the DNA was compatible with that of Cardia. Then the case was dropped since no specific crime could be contested. Now still in Civitavecchia two complaints are pending, one made to the carabinieri, the other to finance, on which the prosecutors are considering whether to open a file.

«NOT SUPERNATURAL»

In 2016, contacted by the former bishop Romano Rossi, the case of the Madonnina di Trevignano was also dealt with by Father Salvatore Perrella, former principal of the Marianum, one of the greatest living Mariologists to whom the Vatican entrusted the very complicated case of the seers of Medjugorje. «The Madonna of Trevignano weeping blood? Come on. I personally never believed it for a second. For me, the Madonnas who cry are the mothers who have lost children », he explains. Seven years ago, therefore, he was contacted for an opinion on what was going on. «I analyzed the elements that the bishop gave me and I made a note. I don’t know what happened to him but I can say that I begged him to use the utmost caution and suggested that he let it go. I was (and am) skeptical.”

Dozens of reports of alleged apparitions arrive in the Vatican every year. At that point the diocesan bishop is obliged to intervene if the phenomenon goes on and creates havoc among the people. “Certified apparitions are very few. The Church proceeds with lead feet and uses very severe methods in judging”. The investigations last a long time and the figures of the alleged seers are also sieved (and in the case of Cardia, checks are also underway in the Sicilian diocese of Patti, of which she is originally from). At the end, the Commission can affirm that the fact consists of supernaturality, or that it is the fruit of malice and therefore certainly does not come from God: «Constat de non supernaturalitate». The mystery continues.

(Ugo Baldi collaborated)

