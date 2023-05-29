Home » DIRECT: Hot transfer summer. Sparta will sell the stopper for one hundred million, Jurečka and Řezníček will be in the running
Sports

DIRECT: Hot transfer summer. Sparta will sell the stopper for one hundred million, Jurečka and Řezníček will be in the running

by admin

Really hot summer. Although the Fortuna football league has completed the last round of expansion, forget about the peace of arms. Even during the break, great things can be expected, there is talk of a whole series of transfers, when hundreds of millions can fly through the air. “Sparta could, for example, sell stopper Vitík, easily for one hundred million. There are already reports of interest in Jurečka from Slavia in Turkey. And I think there will also be interest in the league in Brno’s Kuba Řezniček,” says former footballer Zdeněk Folprecht in the Přímák program as the most sought-after transfer “goods” today.

