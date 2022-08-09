Copenhagen, August 8, 2022 – The director Lars from Trier has the Parkinson’s disease . It is his own production company, Zentropa, to make the news public. “Lars is fit and being treated for his symptoms,” a statement read. He is working on the third season of the 90’s cult series The Kingdom ‘, which its producers hope will be completed on schedule (T he Kingdom Exodus the third part of the saga, was announced as a world premiere at the Venice Film Festival 2022).

Career and pro-Nazi phrases

Danish, 66, the director of wave of fate , Dogville , Antichrist , Melancholia it has received dozens of awards, including the Palme d’Or to Cannes per Dancer in the dark . Promoter of a dry and minimalist cinema (in 1995 he launched the movement Dogma 95 which banned, among other things, special effects and the use of advanced technologies in the post-production phase) is a controversial figure for his often provocative and nonchalant positions of politically correct: sensational case Cannes with his ‘pro-Nazi’ statements . During the presentation of Melancholia in 2011, answering a question about his father, Lars Von Trier said he “sympathized” with Hilter , imagining him locked up in the bunker. He also said “we Nazi directors do things well on a large scale”. Then he made it clear that he was joking. It wasn’t enough: he was kicked out of the Festival for a decade.

Drugs and the accusation of harassment

In a 2014 interview, he confessed that he suffered from addiction drug e alcohol , and having written many of his films under the influence of drugs. He also admitted to continuing to drink a bottle of vodka a day. In 2017 he was indirectly accused of sexual harassment and Bjork . The actress and singer did not mention her name but the reference to the filming of Dancer in the Dark it was explicit. So much so that he replied: “Between us there was only a great enmity”.