Dirty, du grip et ça repart !

This week we receive Clément Sordet after his 7th place in Korea on Sunday. With his new grip, put back in place by benoit Ducoulombier, his coach, the Frenchman is already signing a promising result.
Benoit Ducoulombier comes to explain to us his work with Clément and with his players, five, present in Italy in Rome on the course of the next Ryder Cup.
Finally, Ugo Coussaud, author of a new Top 15 this weekend, tells us about his victory in India and his thundering debut on the Challenge Tour. A circuit on which he occupies the place of n°1!
A program presented by Arnaud Tillous and produced by Antoine Bourlon.