PAVIA

No way. No Pavese today in the K4 500 meters will be in the water for the world title: neither Manfredi Rizza nor Mathilde Rosa have managed to qualify for the finals of the speed canoe world championship currently taking place in the Halifax basin, in Canada. The female K4 composed, as well as the former Cus Pavia and now Marina Militare Rosa, also by Susanna Cicali, Cristina Petracca and Agata Fantini missed the final landing by a few hundredths of a second, finishing in fourth place in the semifinal when they entered the final only the first three crews classified. She won the Mexico boat ahead of England and the hosts of Canada. The latter crossed the finish line in the time trial of 1’38 “42 against 1’39” 26 of the four Italians. In an arrival at the photo finish between the Canadians and the blue, only 84 hundredths of a second prevented access to the final. The K4, composed not only by the Olympic silver medalist from Pavia in the K1 200 meters, but also by Nicola Ripamonti, Andrea Schera and Tommaso Freschi, instead closed the second semifinal in sixth place and today will compete in the final B. The first ones moved on to final A. three crews, the winners of Ukraine, reigning world champions, Slovakia second and Portugal third. Even in the men’s sprint finish decided by hundredths of a second who was promoted and who had to settle for the final. Among other things, the Azzurri finished in 1’26 ”45, a time almost two seconds longer than that recorded in the battery and which would have allowed them to access the final. –