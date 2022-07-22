the background

With the signing of Bremer by the Old Lady, another piece of this market session is going to settle down, it remains to understand now Inter’s next move. Skriniar’s farewell is no longer so obvious, especially if an indispensable offer does not arrive from Paris, and in any case the Nerazzurri could still protect themselves by taking one of Merih Demiral from Atalanta (in an operation that could include Andrea Pinamonti) and Nikola Milenkovic from Fiorentina, in turn followed by Juventus itself.

In the meantime, Milan continues to work alongside Brugge to bring the jewel Charles De Ketelaere to Italy. Maldini and Massara are ready to launch the final thrust for the midfielder, meanwhile the Belgian club is looking for the successor: in Belgium there is talk of Luis Vazquez of Boca Juniors and Rasmus Hojlund of Sturm Graz. The Rossoneri also want to strengthen themselves in defense to fill in the box left empty by Alessio Romagnoli, who moved to Lazio. The main suspect is Tottenham’s Japhet Tanganga, the Devil pushes for a loan with the right of redemption but Tottenham are not entirely convinced.

In the Roma home, the enthusiasm for Paulo Dybala’s arrival has not yet faded and there is already talk of another blow, always on a free transfer. Andrea Belotti, released, is still looking for a team and would like to stay in Serie A. On the “Gallo”, who would arrive as an alternative to Tammy Abraham, Juventus also moved, in turn looking for a deputy Vlahovic. the difficulties in reaching Marko Arnautovic of Bologna. On the other hand, the negotiations to sell Jordan Veretout, under contract until 2024, to Olympique Marseille are well underway.

Edinson Cavani finds a team in Spain: the “Matador”, after his experience at Manchester United, is very close to signing with Villarreal sponsored by coach Unai Emery, who coached him for two seasons at the time of PSG.

Finally, from England a curious news concerning Maxi Lopez, former player of Barcelona, ​​Milan, Catania, Sampdoria and Turin: the Argentine became the owner of Birmingham City (in the second division) together with the local businessman Paul Richardson. –