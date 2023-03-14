Milan’s engagement in second place in the standings vanishes. The Italian champions don’t go beyond 1 to 1 against a good Salernitana. Good start for the guests who in the first 10 minutes of the game press high and close the Devil inside his half. The Italian champions react, take command of the operations but fail to make themselves dangerous. The first goal chance comes only in the 28th minute. Bennacer searches the heart of the area for Giroud’s splash. Incredible stunt by the Rossoneri ram who, in a half overhead kick, sends the ball just over the crossbar. In the 33rd minute the guests came close to taking the lead. Bennacer extends the ball and tries to get help from Maignan on the way out. The ball dances in the penalty area and Kastanos can kick with the goal wide open. Incredible mistake by the grenade midfielder, with a final deflection by Krunic for a corner.

On the 37th comes the answer from the hosts. Enveloping maneuver from right to left. Brahim finds Leao ready to kick back with his right foot: precise conclusion, deflected for a corner by Salernitana. On the 42nd naivety of Thiaw which lets go in speed Dia. The Senegalese attacker has the possibility of challenging Maignan in the exit, but the Rossoneri goalkeeper comes out perfectly and takes the applause of San Siro. In full recovery comes the Rossoneri advantage. Corner kick beaten very well by the usual Bennacer inside the penalty area. Spicata in advance by Giroud who bags behind Ochoa.

In the second half, Milan slowed down to control the match but the 61st is punished by Salernitana. Incredible inattention from the Rossoneri defense that opens up to the Campania counterattack. Ball on the outside for Bradaric who finds all alone in the penalty area Dia who hits the net. Pioli changes his whole attack in an attempt to grab the win again. In the 65th minute Bennacer nearly took the lead with a powerful shot from the edge. In the 70th minute the match director conceded a penalty to Milan for a foul on Bennacer but the decision was canceled following a warning from the VAR. At the 75th Italian champions dangerous with a double header from Ibra and Origi but Ochoa foils. However, the guests did not stand by and in the 82nd minute Piatek challenged Maignan who deflected for a corner kick. At the 87th miracle by Ochoa who saves on the goal line from a submissive touch by Florenzi. In the 91st minute the Mexican goalkeeper opposes a large diagonal from the edge of Ibra. Milan attacked head-on until the end of recovery but there was nothing they could do, Salernitana left the San Siro undefeated.