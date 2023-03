Bad start to the season. Don’t use such a comparison to Roman Málek, the goalie coach at Slavia. According to him, far more peppery expressions are appropriate for evaluating the entry of the Vršovice club into the Chance League. “The beginning was a disaster, horror, it was terrible,” he admits in the Příklep program on Sport.cz. “We were saved by a change of coaches, then everything turned around. The preliminary round of the playoffs was our ceiling,” he adds.

