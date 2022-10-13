The bianconeri under Haifa. Third negative result after those with Psg and Benfica Di Maria injured, stop ideas and soul. From today, the team is in retreat at Continassa

SENT TO HAIFA

Once you hit the bottom, you can dig. Juventus collects the worst defeat in the Champions League in its history, offering such an embarrassing and shameful performance that it pushes the Juventus president to apologize to his fans after the 2-0 defeat of Maccabi Haifa. What is happening in Massimiliano Allegri’s team is so easy to explain, nothing is working at all levels, how difficult to solve.

Because the coaches and players have changed in recent years, but the situation worsens further and the risks of a sporting and economic failure become more and more concrete. Not only this edition of the Champions League is affected, given that an unprecedented miracle is needed to qualify for the second round after having won 3 points in 4 games, but at this rate Juve could remain out of the most important and richest European cup. After the defeat at San Siro, in fact, it ended at -10 from the top and above all at -7 from the vital fourth place. Imagining a comeback with these players and with this attitude becomes difficult, also because the appeal test after AC Milan’s 2-0 on Saturday was sensationally missed.

In Israel, Juve was forced to win, but instead suffered a defeat that cuts off the legs and takes away more oxygen from a team already in apnea of ​​its own. The bianconeri were overwhelmed by Maccabi, not really Real Madrid for interpreters and history, giving a nightmare performance as well as a victory to the Haifa team that had not scored points in the Champions League for twenty years.

Allegri invented an unprecedented trident with Di Maria-Vlahovic-Cuadrado to put his opponents in difficulty, but the plan quickly faded: Atzili’s goal after 7 minutes, thanks to the sleep of the defense and the uncertainty of Szczesny, and Di Maria’s injury in the 22nd minute (third muscle knockout in two months since he was in Turin) did the rest. The Juventus coach tried to rotate modules after modules, going from 4-3-3 to 4-4-2 and also trying the 3-5-2, but he increased the confusion on the pitch and this time not even the entry of Milik has solved the problems. Juve did not win a tackle, did not create a game and relied on the play of individuals, but the attack remained dry again and by now Vlahovic seems a shadow of himself. So he gave way to Maccabi, who took a crossbar with Chery on a free-kick in the 12th minute and committed Szczesny, but above all he found the 2-0 in the 42nd minute after a mistake by the Juventus midfield and a magic from Atzili.

His brace gives Maccabi a crazy night and punishes Juve. From today the team will be in retreat at Continassa, in view of Saturday’s derby at the home of Toro, and Allegri is armored by Agnelli himself. Will it be enough to redeem himself? –

© breaking latest news