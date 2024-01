Despite the victory, he did not rejoice. Milan Škriniar played a part in winning the French Supercup in PSG’s jersey, his team won 2:0 over Toulouse, but the captain of the Slovak national team had no outbursts of joy or thoughts. He did not finish the match due to an ankle injury, the prospects for him are varied. An unpleasant situation… “Bad news for PSG, disaster for Slovakia,” writes the website pravda.sk

