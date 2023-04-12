Home Sports Disciplinary measures, 500 euro fine for Varese
A league
Twenty-fifth day, matches on 8-9-10 April 2023

OPENJOBMETIS VARESE. Fine of Euro 500.00 for sporadic collective offenses by the public against the referees [art. 27,4a RG rec.,art. 24,4 RG]

FRANCESCO VITUCCI (head coach HAPPYCASA BRINDISI). Disqualification for one match for aggressive and threatening behavior towards the referees at the end of the match inside the access tunnel to the changing rooms, a fact which did not degenerate due to the prompt intervention of the 1st assistant coach. Replaced by a fine of €3,000.00 [art. 33,1/1c RG rec.art. 24,2b RG,art. 14,4 RG]

GIVOVA SCAFATI. Fine of Euro 2,000.00 for offenses and threats, collective and frequent, against opposing members [art. 27,4b RG rec.,art. 27,5bd RG rec.,art. 24,4 RG]

Series A2
Second day, races on 8 April 2023

Salvation phase
KIENERGIA RIETI. Fine of Euro 750.00 for failure of the mandatory equipment (shot equipment) [art. 40,1b RG rec.]

