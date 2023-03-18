Home Sports disclosed an intimate video – breaking latest news
UFC fighter Jeff Molina was forced to come out as bisexual over a video leaked on Thursday: I was deprived of my ability to come out when I felt ready

Jeff Molinaa 25-year-old fighter who fights for the flyweight category of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (the most important organization in the field of MMA globally), was forced to come out, making his bisexuality public: Not in the way I wanted to do it — he admitted in a long message on his Twitter page — but the ability to do it when I felt ready was taken away from me. All because of a video private leaked on Thursday, in which the American – considered one of the best prospects around – was filmed in a sexual act with another man: I tried to keep my love life out of social media – he explained – I wanted to be known for my skills and for what I have dedicated the last 11 years of my life to and not for “the bisexual wrestler” which will surely be translated forever with “the gay fighter of the UFC”.

Disqualification for betting

Molina thus becomes the first male UFC fighter to declare himself part of the LGBTQIA+ community: But in a sport like this, where most of the fans are homophobic idiots, I didn’t feel comfortable talking during this phase of my career, he said. Meanwhile, the 25-year-old is currently suspended by the Nevada State Athletic Commission over his alleged role in a betting scheme involving his coach James Krause and specifically involving a November meeting between teammate Darrick Minner and Shayilan Nuerdanbieke. Molina won’t be able to fight until multiple government investigations are completed.

